Elderly women advises S.Korean to cover up or she’ll get raped

RECENTLY, a Singaporean was reported giving unsolicited advice to South Korean Twitch streamer during her holiday in the country.

The Korean, who was live streaming her first day in Singapore on Twitch was leaving a cafe when a random elderly woman approached her to comment on her attire.

According to a report by the World of Buzz, the woman said that the streamer’s outfit was ‘too much’ and was heard saying:

“Can you please don’t dress like this? You’re such a pretty girl, you don’t cheapen your own image”

She also added that Singapore is very safe but you don’t want to be raped by Indians or Bangladeshis.”

The woman’s ‘advice’ stunned the Korean who can be seen trying her best to end the conversation as quickly as possible and walk away.