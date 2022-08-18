LAW minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has brushed off speculations that Parliament might be dissolved on Sept 1 to make way for elections on Oct 8, Sinar Daily reports.

Wan Junaidi said cyber troopers might have initiated the speculations.

Photos of Parliament may be dissolved by September 1 and elections on Oct 8 were widely circulated on social media recently.

He said he is confident that the prime minister may wait to announce the national budget.

He also added another factor to be taken into consideration is the monsoon season in November and December in Peninsula Malaysia and monsoon in Sarawak in January and February