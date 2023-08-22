Elmina plane crash: Quick-thinking kindergarten teacher evades deadly crash while driving her students home

A kindergarten teacher’s quick thinking saved her and her two students from becoming potential victims of the Elmina crash that took place on Thursday in Shah Alam.

The kindergarten teacher, Masikah Ta’ibah Zakaria, 25, said that she was passing by Elmina while dropping her students, Maliq Adam Malik Faisal, 6, dan Maliq Farhan, 4, off from kindergarten, a few seconds before the deadly crash, according to a report by Harian Metro.

A viral video of the maneuver showed the car picking up speed as the plane crashes and explodes behind the car.

“I was driving from the kindergarten in Denai Alam, through the area, heading to Subang Bestari to drop the siblings off at their home, as usual.

“Before the plane crash, I noticed the plane was about to land, before the Elmina bridge so I did not think anything of it until I started to panic when I heard the loud engine sound of the plane being too close to my car.

“At the time, I was only thinking of saving my two students in the backseat and myself so I sped up and seconds after that, I noticed an explosion behind us through my side mirror,” Masikah recounted the awfully scary experience.