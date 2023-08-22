Elmina plane crash: Quick-thinking kindergarten teacher evades deadly crash while driving her students home

A kindergarten teacher’s quick thinking saved her and her two students from becoming potential victims of the Elmina crash that took place on Thursday in Shah Alam.
The kindergarten teacher, Masikah Ta’ibah Zakaria, 25, said that she was passing by Elmina while dropping her students, Maliq Adam Malik Faisal, 6, dan Maliq Farhan, 4, off from kindergarten, a few seconds before the deadly crash, according to a report by Harian Metro.
A viral video of the maneuver showed the car picking up speed as the plane crashes and explodes behind the car.
“I was driving from the kindergarten in Denai Alam, through the area, heading to Subang Bestari to drop the siblings off at their home, as usual.
“Before the plane crash, I noticed the plane was about to land, before the Elmina bridge so I did not think anything of it until I started to panic when I heard the loud engine sound of the plane being too close to my car.
“At the time, I was only thinking of saving my two students in the backseat and myself so I sped up and seconds after that, I noticed an explosion behind us through my side mirror,” Masikah recounted the awfully scary experience.
Masikah said that she fell sick, having caught a fever, due to shock after her and her students’ narrow escape from death. She was also not aware that she had overtaken the e-hailing driver Allahyarham Sharipuddin who was caught in the deadly crash.
Meanwhile, the young students’ mother, who wanted to be known as Lily, said that she prayed in gratitude for her sons’ safe return to her after their close call with the plane crash.
She added that her sons currently have trouble expressing themselves after the incident also due to Maliq Adam having autism and Maliq Farhan having speech delay disorder.
“I am not sure if they are traumatised but the fact remains that they witnessed the crash behind them because they told me something about fire and ‘boom’,” Lily said.
On Thursday, (August 17), a private aircraft crashed near West Elmina, Shah Alam, killing eight onboard (six passengers and two flight crew members), one e-hailing driver and a p-hailling motorcyclist.