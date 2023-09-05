Employee at hair salon quits after taking several leaves in first week

WHILE it is hard for people to land a good job nowadays, it is also difficult for employers undergoing the hiring process, testing out fresh potential staff and dealing with their antics.

A hair salon owner based in Ipoh shared his recent experience having hired a new employee to his salon, who constantly asked for leaves during the first week of employment, in which the new hire quit only after the sixth day.

In Bryan’s Facebook post, the new hire, in his early 20s, had approached him to work at his salon from September last year, until he was finally hired in February this year.

He stated in his post that the new hire started to ask for sick leave only after working for two days because he claimed to have sprained his waist.

The very next day, he boldly requested permission from Bryan to leave work early as he had to attend a wedding in Kuala Kangsar but did not clock into his job two days later.

“Boss, I’ll come back to work when you’re here. I’m still in Kuala Kangsar and I can’t leave. Sorry,” the employee said.

The new hire then submitted his resignation on the sixth day of employment, saying he had another job opportunity in Singapore.

“My mom is going to work as a hairstylist in Singapore and she’s bringing me along. I’m sorry,” the worker said to Bryan on WhatsApp.

Bryan simply replied “Ok” to his resignation as he did for his messages prior to this one.

According to World of Buzz, Bryan sent the young man a text message and told him to collect his salary from working for one day in his salon, totaling to RM84, but the new hire demanded to receive his payment online.

However, the owner insisted that he come to the salon to collect his pay physically, saying that the salary would be forfeited after three months.

The new hire has yet to collect his pay.