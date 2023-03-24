Employee shares dilemma on leaving KL after almost 10 years of working and unable to afford a house

BUYING PROPERTY in major cities can burn a deep hole in your pockets, and it is understandable that only a few can afford a house today.

Recently, an employee has a dilemma between packing up and heading back to his hometown or staying in Kuala Lumpur.

The worker stated in an anonymous confession on Twitter that they were let down after the fact he could not afford a house after working in KL for nearly 10 years.

“I have been living in Kuala Lumpur since I graduated in 2014 right until now. Next year marks 10 years since I have been working in KL,” the worker said in his confession.

He lamented that despite working in KL for almost a decade, he has not been able to reap the rewards of his hard work.

“I cannot afford to buy a house, my car is still under a loan, my salary is not too bad, neither too high nor too low, and facing traffic jams every day.

“Sometimes, I even wonder why am I still working here for so long?” they added.

The resigned worker then thought that with a salary of just RM2,000, he should be able to live a leisurely life in his hometown.

“Should I just go back home and get a regular job? I am in a dilemma here. Please help,” the anonymous employee concluded in his post.

Netizens advised the divided worker to choose his happiness, while others reminded him to evaluate his circumstances and decide practically, as job opportunities are hard to come by.