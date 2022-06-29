Engineer arrested for assaulting traffic cop in Penang

POLICE detained an engineer after he allegedly assaulted a traffic policeman who had stopped him along Jalan Tun Dr Awang, Bayan Lepas in Penang on Monday.

Penang Southwest district police chief Superintendent Kamarul Rizal Jenal said in the 6.30pm incident, the policeman stopped the 51-year-old’s car for allegedly using his mobile phone while driving.

“But the man got agitated and started recording the incident using his mobile phone,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Kamarul said the traffic policeman’s warning for the motorist to refrain from doing so was ignored.

In fact, a video that went viral on social media showed the man continuing to argue with the cop, and a scuffle broke out between the duo.

“As a result, police detained the man after the incident yesterday. He is currently remanded for three days until June 30 to assist in investigation,“ he added.

The case is being probed under Section 353 of the Penal Code for using criminal force to intimidate a public servant from carrying out his duties, Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a civil servant from performing his duties and Section 188 of the Penal Code for defying an order issued by a civil servant.