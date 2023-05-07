Enraged woman in China hits boyfriend to death after argument

RECENTLY, a woman in Zhejiang, China allegedly drove and hit her boyfriend to death after a heated argument.

According to Oriental Daily, the incident took place around 8:50 on June 28 in the Jiangbei District of Ningbo City, Zhejiang Province, when the police reported a case.

The event took place close to the Guangsha vegetable farm on Beihai South Road in Jiangbei District, according to the viral footage. A woman struck a man with her automobile. While she exited the vehicle, the male was crushed beneath the Mercedes-Benz.

Even when someone tried to step in, Wang (the woman) continued to strike the man back and forth about five times.

The man’s leg sustained damage after being forced beneath the tyre of the car. Meanwhile, the car crushed his abdomen.

Wang became enraged after losing the argument and started running over her lover more than four or five times.

Huang Nan had tragically succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the hospital.

As of now the case is still under investigation and we hope justice is served soon for the deceased.