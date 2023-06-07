Entitled parent demands teacher to compensate child’s missing pencil case

NOT everyone can become a teacher as you will definitely need infinite patience dealing with not only young students but their parent’s attitudes. A screenshot of a parent speaking to a teacher went viral due to the parent’s entitled attitude demanding the teacher to go above and beyond her duties to pay attention to one of her student’s belongings. In the viral screenshot, posted on Twitter, the parent also said that the pencil case was expensive since it was a branded item and even asked whether the teacher, Fiza, could “compensate” the parent for the missing pencil case.

“That pencil case was very expensive. Can I ask you to compensate for it?” the parent said. What made the interaction even more shocking is when the parent boldly asked why Fiza did not check if their child still had their pencil case with them. “Did you not check if my child had the pencil case before your class was over?” the parent added.