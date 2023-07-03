Errant driver parks in middle of pick up lane in KLIA for smoke break

PARKING violations are quite common in Malaysia however, while airports are no exception, it is important to ensure drivers are parked for the intended purpose of briefly picking up or dropping off flight passengers for the sake of the other cars on the pick up and drop off points.

A viral video uploaded by Harith Iskander showed an inconsiderate Perodua Bezza driver parked right in the middle of the pick up lane.

“You know you’re in Malaysia” Award goes to (driver’s license number) who casually parks his car in middle of pick up lane at the KLIA arrival lane,” the comedian said in his post’s caption.

In the post, Harith also said that the driver audaciously parked in the middle of the pick up lane for a smoke break.

“Turns out he was standing across the road smoking a cigarette, casually watching the difficulty he caused everyone,” he added.

Netizens were displeased by the driver’s actions, of course but some were amused at the driver’s brazen parking.

“Why didn’t anyone inform security? That is strictly a pickup point, not a parking area. If the person he is fetching has not arrived, go somewhere else. These people lack common sense,” a netizen said.

“He probably has shares with KLIA. That is why he thinks he can park any way he wants or maybe he had an emergency needing the toilet. We must assume the best of people but he still should have parked properly,” a netizen commented.

Meanwhile, some netizens have pointed out other countries’ parking regulations.

“Changi Airport is the benchmark. No waiting game at all,” a netizen said regarding the Singaporean airport’s parking laws.

“In some airports in China, you have 120 seconds to pick up and drop off your passengers. The authorities are notified of errant drivers through CCTVs and mail their fines immediately to their homes,” another netizen chimed in.

Under the post, Malaysian Airports Berhad have responded to Harith’s post and have relayed the situation to the relevant authorities.

“...We have highlighted this to the team and @PDRMsia who oversees the traffic at KLIA. Again, we apologise for the inconvenience caused to all traffic users during the incident yesterday,” the organisation said under the post