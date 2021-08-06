Events in Marvel’s ‘What If...?’ are canon

The executive producer of Marvel’s What If...? Brad Winderbaum has said that the show will prove just as influential to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and picks up right after Disney Plus’s Loki.

In the final episode of Loki, Sylvie’s act of killing He Who Remains, the creator of the Time Variance Authority and the keeper of the Sacred Timeline, triggered several branched realities.

“The multiverse has erupted in every possible direction,” Winderbaum said at a virtual press event recently. “I think that, without going into great detail, I can tell you that What If...? – as a project, as a story that exists in the MCU – is as important as any other and is woven into that same tapestry.”

He didn’t reveal much about the upcoming series but he did say that Captain Carter will be returning in What If...? season 2. Winderbaum explained, “We realised as we started developing the second season, that Captain Carter was going to be the character we would revisit in every season, and continue that adventure.”