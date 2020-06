There are some families where everyone is so good looking that they turn heads wherever they go. Even those who are blessed with their ethereal presence said time seem to have stopped.

Luckily for Kpop fans, it was recently discovered that BLACKPINK’s Jisoo isn’t the only one blessed with good genes in the family.

A post on an online community named Instiz revealed multiple pictures of Jisoo’s elder sister and brother which sent the internet abuzz.

Jisoo’s elder sister first made waves online for her looks in an article by All K Pop and had fans admiring and enthralled by her beauty.

However, the image of Jisoo’s brother on Instiz only showed his eyes but it was enough to set hearts fluttering.