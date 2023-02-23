Everything you NEED to know about Good Vibes 2023

The largest homegrown produced music and lifestyle festival in Malaysia is marking 10 significant years in the local entertainment sector. In honour of its modest beginnings, Malaysia’s most popular music event is returning to Sepang International Circuit this year.

The line-up for the artists from Friday through Sunday on July 21, 22, and 23 has all been recently revealed.

The Grammy Award-winning rock band The Strokes, Billboard Music Award-winner The Kid LAROI, and singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter are just a few of the international artists who have so far been featured.

The 1975, a legendary English rock band, will also make their second appearance at Good Vibes and perform old favourites and brand-new material. ALYPH, Dermot Kennedy, Dhruv, DPR Ian, Giveon, Gryffin, NxWorries, Peach Tree Rascals, Porter Robinson, and RINI are further international and local acts to anticipate for.

Attendees must strictly be at least 18-years-old to enter the festival grounds, as stated on the Good Vibes Festival website.

As for ticketing prices, there are two choices available to concertgoers:

1. 3-Day Passes (General Admission)

The General Admission 3-Day Passes allow entry on all three days of the festival on 21, 22 and 23 July.

These passes allow entry to General Admission areas in the festival only, and can be broken up into four different packs;

a. Phase 1, RM788 (available from 22 February - 5 March)

b. Phase 2, RM888 (available from 6 March - 7 May)

c. Phase 3, RM988 (available from 8 May onwards)

d. Squad Goals (bundle of five passes), RM4,190 (available from 6 March onwards)

However, it was revealed that the passes are not limited in quantity for each phase, and will be available for purchase on any date in the availability period, unless the festival sells out.

2. VIP 3-Day Pass

VIP Three-Day Passes allow entry on all three days of the festival on 21, 22, and 23 July. For these passes, patrons will be allowed entry to General Admission and VIP areas in the festival.

Some of the perks provided for this range of tickets include:

a. Designated VIP entry lane to the festival.

b. Access to VIP Decks at each main stage, which feature raised viewing platforms and VIP bars.

c. Access to exclusive front row pit in front of main stages.

The price for a VIP ticket starts from RM1,388, and are available from 22 February onwards.

Due to the scorching heat in Malaysia, many worried online users were alarmed by the concert’s escalating ticket costs and venue. Netizen’s mentioned “ RM 788/3 = RM 263 per day.That’s almost a 105% price increase in a decade.”

What do you think? Would you attend the 10th Good Vibes Festival this year?