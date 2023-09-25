Ex-addict recounts from being a straight A student to becoming a meth addict

ALTHOUGH we are taught to never criticise another person based on their experiences, we are also aware of how difficult it can be to bounce back from a life-altering setback. Addiction is at fault in this situation, and beating it is commendable.

According to Sinar Harian, Ammar claimed that his history of substance misuse started when he was 15 years old. At the time, he started using methamphetamine for “extra energy” to study in the hopes of getting 8As for his PMR.

The addict shared “I took meth to have extra energy when I was in Form 3 but didn’t know that I would be plunged into becoming a drug addict... I got the drug from a senior in school who was a dealer.”

He stated that he initially took it to “supposedly” stay up for long periods of time to study but addiction worsened to the point he worked in a pharmaceutical company.

Even after getting married and having two kids, he persisted in doing drugs.

Eventually, his wife learned about the addiction and encouraged him to enroll for treatment at NADA’s Narcotic Addiction Rehabilitation Centre (Puspen).

Naturally, he was apprehensive at first, but ultimately decided to go for treatment for the sake of his wife and children.

Thankfully, he has now been in recovery at Puspen for about 10 months.

Ammar participated in a variety of healthy activities while at Puspen in addition to undergoing detoxification there.

He is also eternally grateful to Puspen in assisting him in ultimately getting back to his usual life.

Do share your opinions on Ammar’s story, and always remember to think twice before criticising those who are struggling with any form of addiction.