‘Ex-Boyfriends Table’- Woman invites ex-boyfriends to her wedding, seats them at the same table

EVERY bride and groom has the right to invite whoever they please at their own wedding however there is a line when it comes to ex-partners since weddings are all about new beginnings and leaving the past behind.

A woman in China took a unique approach on her wedding reception when it came to her ex-boyfriends and has placed them in the same table, naming it the “Ex-Boyfriends Table” in Chinese.

The video posted on Weibo showed five of her ex-boyfriends awkwardly looking around and seated quite closely at the same table.

Netizens have chimed in with their opinions on the bride inviting her ex partners to her wedding reception.

“The ex-boyfriends all look alike. She seems to have a type,” a netizen pointed out.

“Did I see correctly? How did the bride manage to gather so many ex-boyfriends that look like each other?” a netizen asked.

Meanwhile, netizens contemplated whether the groomsmen could have played a prank on the married couple by writing the sign.

“Maybe the brother of the groom was joking around, pranking him and writing it on purpose,” a netizen said.

“It looks as though the place card was written last minute, it’s obviously a joke. If the bride was serious, the sign would have been done much earlier,“ wrote one user.