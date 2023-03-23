Ex-employee holds female employee hostage over commission payment dispute

A DISGRUNTLED former car showroom employee recently went amok for allegedly not receiving his share of his commission payment.

China Press reported that the man barged into the car showroom in Beranang, Semenyih and held a female employee hostage, pointing his knife at her back.

In the security camera footage, the assailant was seen forcefully holding a woman, pointing a knife at her, while another female employee tried to keep her wits about her and not act rashly.

As he went to the exit, another man immediately tried to dissuade the man from doing anything dangerous, but the former employee kicked the man and brandished his knife, threatening to stab him if he got closer.

It seemed that the man tried to de-escalate the situation further while being wary of the assailant’s knife. While talking, the assailant pointed at something, and the man grabbed the chance to disarm him with the hostage, grabbing the knife from him and running out of the store to throw it far away.

Three other men then finally came to hold the assailant down and from there they called the police to take him in.

According to a statement by the police, the 29- year-old hostage had lodged a police report against the 39-year-old dissatisfied man, according to an update by China Press.

“The suspect tried to hold a male employee hostage as well but failed in doing so as the employee tried to grab the knife from the attacker unsuccessfully, resulting in his hand sustaining injuries,” the statement said.

Investigations revealed that the 39-year-old former employee was carrying drugs on him and has been detained until today (Mar 22)

This case is currently investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for causing voluntary hurt, Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation, and Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for being in possession of drugs.