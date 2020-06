Miss Universe Malaysia 2017 Samantha Katie James went under fire for her callous comments regarding the Black Lives Matter rebellion in the US. On her Instagram Stories, she alleged that African Americans “chose to be born as a coloured person in America for a reason. To learn a certain lesson.” James, who has a Malaysian Chinese-Brazilian heritage, also told African Americans to “take it as a challenge” and that her views can only be understood by those who are at her level and state of mind.

Screenshots from Samantha Katie James’ Instagram Stories



When a user messaged to ask what she meant by people being able to choose their skin colour, this was her explanation: “Like our souls. Chose this life, this country, this race, this human form. Specifically for a reason.” “I always wondered why I was born in Malaysia as a white girl with a Chinese mum and Indian grandparents and a Brazilian dad.” “But I chose this all for a reason, as a soul.” James also claimed she was insulted in the local school for being a white girl in Malaysia and had to tick the ‘lain-lain’ box when it comes to specifying her race. When friends in the industry and strangers tried to educate her personally via direct messages and publicly, she shamed them by reposting their replies on her Instagram Story with her own comments in reply.

Screenshots from Samantha Katie James’ Instagram Stories







Her behaviour didn’t come across well to many people on Twitter and Instagram with many asking for her social media account to be reported. Some have even urged each other to report her to Miss Universe Malaysia Organisation (Mumo). Mumo posted a press statement on its official Facebook at 8.44pm on the same day, which stated: “The views expressed on James' personal Instagram account are her own personal views, and are neither the view nor position of Mumo.” “Samantha Katie James is not contracted to Mumo and has not represented the organization since June 2018.” "Mumo stands for a non-racial society and strongly condemns all acts of racism and prejudice anywhere in the world."