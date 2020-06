After all the backlash she received online and offline, the former Miss Universe Malaysia has issued an apology on her Instagram.

Samantha Katie James apologised for her words in her previous Instagram Stories and has acknowledged that her words hurt people.

“I do hear you, I’m sorry. I know you’re hurting. I know it’s unfair. I’m not in your shoes to understand this fully,” she wrote.

James also explained what she meant when she wrote her thoughts in Instagram Story.

"Throughout my journey, I have learned that we are more than just this temporary physical body, like an avatar, merely a tiny speck of dust in this vast infinite universe, we tend to overlook that from time to time.”

“In our process towards evolution as a human being, on earth, we choose our body, our family, our place of birth, our name and our lessons from the path we take tailor-made for us.”

"To clear the air, yes I did poorly articulate myself when writing ‘black people chose to be black’ and ‘to the black people, relax, take it as a challenge, it makes you stronger.’”

“If I had been more attentive in how I wrote it, the message would have been understood as a heartfelt message to all victims of racism be it any colour, ” she said.

Hopefully, none of us will have to see another debacle like this ever again.

Read her full apology in the images below: