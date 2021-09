The issue regarding the incomplete skybridge in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah has been noted by a member of a political party.

The RM64 million skybridge comes equipped escalators, air conditioners, kiosks and facilities for the disabled. It was built to link Asia City, Api-Api commercial centre, Warisan Square, and Oceanus Mall. However, the path that’s supposed to lead shoppers into Centre Point Shopping Mall leads to a dead end.

According to FMT, Gee Tien Siong, Vice President of the Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) explained that the connection to Centre Point Sabah was not part of the original plan.

The mall itself is responsible for completing the connection to the skybridge but the MCO delayed the progress of construction. For now, the dead end path has been blocked off from the public.

Gee also claimed that malicious individuals are trying to spread rumours to criticise the facility and to point fingers at the previous administration for not completing the bridge.

“Even during PH, when the Member of Parliament for Kota Kinabalu, the Federal Minister of Finance, the Chief Minister of Sabah, the Api-Api ADUN cum Deputy Chief Minister all came from the same coalition, they failed to complete the skybridge for public use,” he said.

Since the ‘exposure’ by a Twitter user online, netizens have jokingly remarked maybe the skybridge is Malaysia’s very own Platform 9 ¾ or Doraemon’s magic door.