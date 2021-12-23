Factory manager wins RM16.3 million jackpot

A lucky winner from Selangor happily walked away with the biggest Christmas gift of his life when he won Toto 4D Jackpot’s grand prize on Dec 19, winning him a total prize of over RM16.3 million!

When the 47-year-old winner, who works as a factory manager, came to the Sports Toto headquarters to claim his prize for his winning combination, number 4828 and 4429, he said that the numbers were his car’s licence plate and his son’s birth certificate number.

He admitted that he had been a Toto player for at least a decade now but had never won such a large sum of money.

“I’ve won RM30,000 before but that was a long time ago. Nevertheless, I still believed that one day I would be lucky enough to win a big prize. I suppose my efforts have paid off and I finally won the Jackpot!”

The winner recalled that his family was having dinner together when Toto Sports announced the results of the draw. When his wife was found out that he had won the Jackpot, she was shocked and so excited that she couldn’t sleep.

“We’re very happy to have won the Jackpot because now I don’t have to worry about my children’s education anymore. I’m going to buy Christmas presents for my family and I plan to buy them a bigger house.”

As the winner betted on System 5, he also won an additional prize of RM1,008 in addition to the Jackpot prize of RM16,311,748.70.