Faizal Azumu makes cameo appearance on TV, M’sians were impressed

YOUTH and Sports Minister Datuk Ahmad Faizal Azumu made a cameo role in the “Ratu Ten Pin 2: Shalin” TV drama.

In a newly released teaser, Faizal appeared beside the drama actress, Jasmin Suraya, who played the character of former national tenpin bowling queen Shalin Zulkifli in the series.

Faizal, who played a character named “Pak Peja”, defended “Shalin” from being egged further by assailants after alighting from a bus.

Netizens generally were impressed with Faizal’s acting, who is also popularly known as Peja.

Some even said that the former Perak mentri besar is a better actor than former youth and sports minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Even DAP social media bureau chief Syahredzan Johan also praised Faizal’s acting ability.

You can watch the teaser here.