Family honours deceased with Justin Bieber tune at funeral

AN Indonesian family is going viral for coping with loss unconventionally. While some families typically shed tears for their loved ones, a family in Indonesia is making waves for mourning ‘creatively’.

According to a video posted by TikTok user @madesurata0, the family was seen singing Ghost by Justin Bieber at the funeral of their loved one. A man was even seen holding up a microphone to the crowd – to ensure everyone’s voices were heard.

Though some may not agree with this, the family was just merely fulfilling the request of the deceased. Based on the caption of the clip, it was the deceased’s last wish before being buried.

However, this has not stopped the internet from chiming in with their mixed reactions.