Family of snakes found hiding from the heat in AC unit by APM Langkawi

CURRENTLY, many parts of Malaysia are experiencing a dry and hot spell. But we’re not the only ones who have retreated to the comfort of our air conditioners, apparently so have the snakes!

In a TikTok video posted by Angkatan Pertahanan Awam Malaysia (APM) Langkawi, we watched in horror as one of their female officers pulled out a family of snakes which seemed to have resided in the air conditioner.

She first goes up the ladder before checking above and behind the air conditioning unit.

In the ninth second of the video, she emerges, with a fistful of green slithering snakes. In total, there were six snakes hidden in the air conditioner.

The TikTok video has since gone viral and amassed over 472K views.

Netizens expressed their horror towards the sight of the creepy crawlies with comments like “After this, I’ll just be staring at the air conditioner” and “They’re so smart, even know how to find a cold place to sleep”.

I don’t know about you but I will definitely be sleeping with one eye closed tonight!