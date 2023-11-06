Family stunned by mounting electricity costs (RM 300 to RM 1738)

MONEY at this moment might as well sprout from trees considering how an RM 300 electricity payment ended up being rounded up to RM 1738.

Zhou, 31, stated that they had only recently moved into the used double-story terrace property about five months ago. Her family’s monthly electricity expense has often stayed at or below RM 300 since May.

According to Sin Chew Daily, Zhou asserted that because both she and her brother work outside all day and her child doesn’t get home from secondary school until after 3 PM, the entire family is normally outside and not using any electricity.

As mentioned, she and her child share a bedroom, and at night she only uses one air conditioner. While her brother only infrequently uses a second air conditioner when the weather is unbearable.

Moreover, they seldom watch TV.

All solutions were exhausted after speaking with the previous owner and the electricity company.

She began monitoring her electricity use for three straight days in accordance with her friend. She was perplexed to learn that her daily electricity bill only cost a little over 10 ringgit.

What do you suppose transpired, then?