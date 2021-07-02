Fans abuzz over new Shang-Chi trailer

Although on screen for less than two seconds, fans are speculating that the combatants in the ring could very well be the Abomination, and a character that looks like Wong (Benedict Wong) from Doctor Strange .

In the trailer, Shang Chi (Simu Liu) and his friend, Katy (Awkwafina), can be seen watching a cage fight with two familiar combatants.

Eagle-eyed MCU fans have been discussing a scene from the latest Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings trailer for the past week and the excitement online has not died down.

While fans can’t be 100% sure of the Sorceror Supreme’s sidekick’s involvement in the movie, a recent Twitter photo of Simu Liu and Benedict Wong together in Sydney, Australia where Shang-Chi is currently filming is proof enough for fans.

Spotting Abomination is a special treat for fans, because the character has not been seen since The Incredible Hulk starring Edward Norton back in 2008.

At first glance, the appearance of the Abomination in the trailer may just be a cameo and nothing more, but fans are speculating that the character’s appearance might lead to future appearances in the upcoming She-Hulk series.

According to the official synopsis, the film tells the story of Shang-Chi who must confront the past he thought he left behind but finds himself getting dragged back into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organisation.

Set for a Sept 2, 2021 release, the film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Michelle Yeoh as Jing Nan, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.