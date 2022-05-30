Fans in KL turn up for Indian film star Kamal Hassan

A huge crowd turned up at NU Sentral on Sunday afternoon to catch a glimpse of Indian actor Kamal Hassan.

A large number of his fans braved the uncertain weather and traffic jams to see their favourite superstar.

Fans, most wearing face masks, crowded the ground floor of the shopping mall, while others looked down over glass railings on all floors, as seen in many of the videos posted on social media.

Once Kamal Hassan arrived, fans held up their phones to record the visuals while other fans screamed in excitement.

The 67-year-old actor, who has been acting since he was just four years old, came to Malaysia to promote his latest movie, Vikram, which is expected to hit the theatres on June 3, 2022.

Apart from Kamal Hassan, the film also stars two other popular actors, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, with a cameo appearance by another popular hero, Suriya.

Though Kamal Hassan previously acted in another movie titled Vikram, released in 1986, it appears that these two movies are not connected.

Since his debut in 1960, Kamal Hassan has acted in numerous movies in various languages in India, including Tamil, Hindi, and others, and directed and produced movies in his career, which spans over several decades.