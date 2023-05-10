Fast food staff lends money to woman who misplaced purse

I believe it is human nature for people to forget things from time to time, but losing your purse is still the most frustrating thing as there are so many things to replace.

In connection with that, a family went to Genting Highlands and chose to eat at a well-known fast food restaurant, according to a Facebook post.

“As usual, kids can sometimes be a handful,“ she wrote in her post.

“We didn’t notice that my wife had left her purse behind during all of that chaos”, the post explains.

They weren’t even close to returning to Raub, Pahang when it hit them.

They became hopeless and had no information to where it could be, his wife then immediately tried to contact the restaurant after they arrived at their home.

Thank goodness Kogi, a female employee, took the call.

Amidst that, she continued to mention the items in her purse. Which was, most importantly, the money for the family’s monthly kitchen allowance.

Fortunately, Kogi replied that a member of the staff at the fast food joint had discovered the purse and had taken it to a safe place.

The purse was initially going to be returned via mail, but Kogi grew worried for its security.

She then suggested transferring the money back to the wife’s bank account as a substitute.

Additionally, the couple felt moved by Kogi’s willingness to stand in queue at the bank just to deposit the money safely. In the WhatsApp chat, she even attached a screenshot of the payment confirmation.

“The staff’s honesty, sincerity, and respect for their customers are the most valuable things, not the money,“ The husband concluded his post by stating that these employees deserve to be recognised for their admirable conduct.

We hope Kogi and her team continue to uplift others because this was a wonderful demonstration of honesty and kindness.