Father and son duo flash meat cleaver over loud noise from car audio

A recent incident involving a father-son duo from Sibu, Sarawak involved loud music originating from a car audio system.

Social media had since gone wild over the horrific event involving an elderly guy brandishing a meat cleaver during a disagreement with a group of men.

The footage lasting for more than two minutes, showed a contentious verbal argument turning violent.

The argument started because the suspects were upset over the loud audio system being tested at an audio accessory store just a few metres away, according to Assistant Commissioner Zulkipli.

The loud noise appeared to be the breaking point that set off a heated argument between the suspects and a few male clients of the audio parts store.

The 30-year-old man’s police report at 2:07pm prompted the arrest of the men.

Authorities acted quickly in response to the information given, and both men, aged 69 and 33, were apprehended, according to Berita Harian.

Thankfully, there were no reports of injuries at the scene.

