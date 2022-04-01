Father confronts alleged pedophile in viral video

IN an age where children are accessing the Internet and electronic devices at a much younger age, it is important for parents to shoulder the responsibility of educating their young ones, especially due to the ever present danger online.

Recently, a man posted a story to Facebook under the account name Tuan Amir Danau, relating a terrifying incident that involved his 11-year-old daughter.

He claimed that after noticing how his daughter began acting “weird”, he had his wife talk to her, and the child revealed that the driver responsible for transporting her and other children to school and back had been behaving very, very inappropriately with her.

The man then decided to confront the driver at his home, which he recorded in two videos which he posted to Facebook, but have since been deleted.

After lodging a police report, presumably on the same day that he shared the story, the 41-year-old driver was arrested and allegedly confessed his inappropriate behaviour to the the police.

Towards the end of his post, the Facebook user highlighted the importance of sexual education in preventing cases such as these.

Both Amir and his wife should be commended for educating their daughter and making her feel safe enough to talk to them about the sexual assault, and he should also be commended for not taking matters into his own hands, and instead leaving the matter for the police to handle.

Do you agree with the father’s actions?