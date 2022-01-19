Father forgives drug addict son who beheaded mother

A 56-year-old woman was decapitated by her own son over a dispute at home in Kampung Baru Pasir Penambang, Kuala Selangor, on Jan 15.

The suspect was her son, a 28-year-old unemployed man with a past criminal record. He was caught hiding in nearby bushes, covered in blood, when police arrived.

Testing showed that the man had drugs in his system. He was allegedly asking his mother for money to buy more drugs when the incident happened.

Despite the gruesome death of the mother, the father of the accused commented that he has forgiven the son for the unimaginable and horrifying act.

“No matter what, he is still my flesh and blood. What’s done is done. I can only pray that my son changes for the better and becomes a better man in the future.”

The father of seven described his late wife as a friendly, kind-hearted, and faithful person. “She never missed her prayers and had always been a good mother to our children.”

Despite the loss, he said that he accepts the incident as fate. Meanwhile, the father also urged the public to stop spreading pictures of the incident on social media.

He also revealed that four months prior to her death, his wife had spoken to him about funeral matters, as if she foresaw her death.