Father-in-law ‘saves the day’ by marrying son’s fiancé

THE woman with the initials SA, who is from the Indonesian town of Jikotamo in the Obi District of South Halmahera, was forced to wed her father-in-law after her loving fiancé abandoned her on the day of their wedding.

According to Gempak, the bride’s family had finished preparing for the wedding when the groom, Isra, fled on Tuesday, Aug 29. He wasn’t there on the day of the wedding, so Isra’s father took over and wed SA.

On Indonesian social media, the solemnisation’s video went viral. The man in the blue shirt, who is said to be the groom’s father, is seated across from a man wearing a batik shirt and a songkok (headgear) in the video.

According to TribunNews, SA’s brother, their family arrived at the wedding venue as soon as they heard the news.

“The wedding guests had already begun to arrive. The family of the man then contacted us to say that their son was missing and untraceable,“ he stated on Thursday (Aug 31).

He also mentioned that his younger sister and her fiancé had been dating for a while. In truth, Isra had already been discovered breaking into SA’s room.

Losses from the wedding preparations totaled about Rp 25 million (about RM7,600) for SA’s family.

The brother acknowledged that they hadn’t yet pursued legal action because he felt so humiliated.

What a fascinating story—do you think the father-in-law was justified in accepting responsibility for his son’s careless disappearance?