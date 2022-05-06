Father, son, attacked after man asks to use the toilet

A MAN who asked to use the toilet attacked a house owner and his son after he tried to enter one of the rooms, Sinar Harian reports.

According to the Malay Daily, the incident took place at a house in Felda Bukit Easter in Kota Tinggi, Johor.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Hussin Zamora said initially, the family allowed the 30-year-old man to use the toilet.

“Later, the house owner’s son saw him trying to enter one of the rooms. When the suspect was stopped, he used a machete found in the house to attack them,” the Malay daily quoted him as saying.

Neighbours who heard the screams coming from the house rushed and apprehended the suspect until police arrived.

The house owner and his son suffered minor injuries.

The suspect also tested positive for methamphetamine.