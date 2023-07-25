Female janitor goes viral for sparkling clean toilets in Tapah R&R

PUBLIC RESTROOMS in Malaysia, especially in gas stations, unfortunately, do not have the best reputation when it comes to cleanliness due to not being maintained properly.
One such cleaner proved us wrong by dedicating herself to her work in earnestly cleaning the public restrooms located at a gas station in a Tapah, Perak rest stop (R&R).
In a Facebook post by Missz Arny, she shared the cleaner’s hardwork while she was in the restroom before her prayers.
“Before heading out for prayers, I went to the toilet for a while and I noticed the cleaner cleaning the toilets and she was so friendly. I observed that the toilets were actually very clean and I complimented the cleaner. She then smiled and said thank you,” Arny said in her post.
She even asked the cleaner whether she could give her feedback on her excellent cleaning skills but she was told that it was not available.
However, the cleaner gave Arny a special request to make her efforts go viral as she has yet to be confirmed in her workplace therefore for everyone’s convenience, Arny also requested netizens to help spread the word of the cleaner’s efforts.
“Maybe she is still in her probationary period, so let us help her go viral in order for her employer to confirm her at work, and R&R users can use the toilets comfortably,” Amy added.
World of Buzz reported that Arny also took note on how the cleaner took pride in her work of cleaning toilets.