Female photographer shares eight-year stalking nightmare

A FEMALE PHOTOGRAPHER has called out her stalker on her social media platforms detailing the harrowing tale of being harassed for nearly eight years.

On May 31 this year, the anti-stalking law came into effect, punishing the perpetrators with imprisonment for up to three years. Under the new Section 507A of the Penal Code, stalking is defined as a repeated act of harassment intended to or likely cause distress, alarm or fear to anyone’s safety.

Unfortunately for Acacia Diana, such laws were not in effect back then in Malaysia to protect her from her stalker and harasser, Mohamad Shafiq Rosli who began sending her messages online as early as 2016, according to her post on Twitter and on her Instagram stories and posts dishing out her ordeal.

“He is delusionally convinced that we are in a relationship and that I am surrounded by bad people. He interprets everything I do, every single post that even has nothing to do with him, as a sign that I am communicating with him.

“This has been going on for years and I have all of the sickening evidence. I am willing to share every single one,” Acacia said in an Instagram post.

Throughout the cruel period of stalking and harassment, Acacia had to block over 36 of the man’s Instagram accounts and around four of his Twitter accounts that he not only used to send her messages but also disturb others whom she interacted with, limiting her engagement on social media.

She had also lodged a police report in 2018 after completing her studies in the United Kingdom but was told that they could not help her case as she was not ‘physically threatened’ and due to certain laws not in effect in regards to the issue.

“In 2016, I had a blog called Advenshatime. I used to write about some of my travels and projects. One day, I (received some) notifications on weird comments on my posts. This person’s username was sopert. I have never met this person let alone know who they were. so I ignored (the messages).

“In 2017, I (received) an e-mail from sopert@terminal inviting me to collaborate on some project. I replied politely that I was not interested. This was the first time I replied and refused to talk to him,” she said, recounting her first interaction with Shafiq.

Acacia’s nightmare only got started from there on when Shafiq began to send another e-mail from a different e-mail address and thus began his ‘pattern’ of creating additional accounts to ‘disturb’ her.