Female tourist disrespects sacred Mayan pyramid

A FEMALE tourist was filmed recently climbing Mayan pyramid deemed a sacred site, and the locals around her were unimpressed, claiming her act was disrespectful.

A viral video on TikTok posted by user @angelalopeze depicted a female tourist climbing the Chichen Itza pyramid in Mexico all the way to the top and was immediately ushered down the steps by a security officer in the area.

As the tourist was climbing down the steps, the locals gathered at the base of the pyramid, booed her, and shouted the Spanish word ‘cárcel’, meaning jail.

They also surrounded the woman, splashing her with water and throwing water bottles in her direction while the security officer tried to ward her off.

The viral video garnered over 4.3 million views, 602,000 likes, and 7,825 comments. Meanwhile, netizens in the comments sections were bashed the tourist for her actions.

“I instantly feel happy that everyone there wasn’t having it and rightfully booed her off,” a netizen commented.

“Few things more embarrassing than entitled tourists,” another netizen added.

“These pyramids have been closed for historic preservation. Just because it was once okay does not mean it is still ok. This ‘adult knew better,” a netizen said.

Since 2008, tourists have been prohibited from climbing the ancient structure due to safety concerns and, according to Mexico’s Institute for History and Anthropology (INAH), to further preserve the site.