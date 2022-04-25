Festive traffic jams begin choking Klang Valley

THE end of Ramadan and start of the Hari Raya period is just one week away, and it’s visible with the escalation of vehicles on the road here in the Klang Valley.

Since last weekend, traffic congestion was through the roof, particularly on major highways, and in or around most shopping malls.

TikTok user @chikkfaa_ posted a series of videos that showed the congestion she and others faced as they were stuck for over an hour in the parking floors of IOI City Mall in Putrajaya.

While other users commented it was most likely a service problem, she clarified that it was due to the traffic jam on the highway, which is presumably the South Klang Valley Expressway that runs alongside the shopping mall.