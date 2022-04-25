Festive traffic jams begin choking Klang Valley

THE end of Ramadan and start of the Hari Raya period is just one week away, and it’s visible with the escalation of vehicles on the road here in the Klang Valley.
Since last weekend, traffic congestion was through the roof, particularly on major highways, and in or around most shopping malls.
TikTok user @chikkfaa_ posted a series of videos that showed the congestion she and others faced as they were stuck for over an hour in the parking floors of IOI City Mall in Putrajaya.
While other users commented it was most likely a service problem, she clarified that it was due to the traffic jam on the highway, which is presumably the South Klang Valley Expressway that runs alongside the shopping mall.
Another TikTok user, @nndaisy_ also posted a video of her and others being trapped for an hour in Mid Valley Megamall.
Elsewhere, malls such as Melawati Mall, KL East Mall and Aeon also experienced hour(s) long traffic hold-ups and had to release apology statements on their social media.
The consensus on the cause of the “odd” traffic congestion and vehicle surges seem to stem from several combined factors, such as the return to pre-Covid festive mood, Muslims breaking their fast after 7pm, last minute Hari Raya shopping compounded witheveryone receiving their salaries, bonuses and of course, the recent RM10,000 EPF withdrawals.
Our advice, particularly for those not celebrating Hari Raya, is to try to navigate around these hotspots (basically any area with a mall) for the next week leading up to Hari Raya.
If it’s completely unavoidable, simply plan ahead.