Fight between Penang and Kedah football fans caught on video in a petrol station

AFTER a heated Super League match between Penang FC and Kedah Darul Aman FC at Stadium Bandaraya in Pulau Pinang, fan groups from both clubs got into a brawl outside the stadium.

It was observed that the anger over the game’s conclusion was what ignited the altercation.

Whilst, there were several contentious moments throughout the game, no one could have predicted what would happen following the football game.

As reported by Majoriti, due to an apparent foul in the penalty area, Rafael Vitor, the captain of the home team, was denied a second goal in the 66th minute.

Apart from that, Muhammad Adib Abdul Ra’op of Penang FC was further given a second yellow card and dismissed from the game in the 76th minute, which equally added to the frustration of the crowd.

Additionally, at the end, the Kedah team led by Nafuzi Zain won against Penang FC in a nail-biting 2-1 victory despite setbacks.

Surprisingly, shortly after the game concluded at 11pm, about 100 supporters from both teams engaged in a physical altercation at a gas station nearby.

The harrowing scenes of the altercation were caught on film by eyewitnesses, and it has since gone viral on social media.

Moreover, the viral video captured over a hundred football fans in the midst of their violent altercation, including observers as well.

According to reports, it had started as a verbal quarrel inside the petrol station which soon escalated into a physical one.

In the end, after the scenes of utter anarchy, it was disclosed that arrests were made shortly after the police arrived at the site.

Even if football fans have a history of going off the rails, we genuinely hope that everyone injured in the fight fully recovers.