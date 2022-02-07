Filipino man proves that you can still work while you play

TALK about work dedication. A man from Philippines is now the envy of bosses everywhere after a video of him working from his laptop while dangling in the air on a parasail in Boracay went viral.

Denver Poria told a local daily that he mostly worked on his phone; however, felt that “it would be fun” to record of video of himself working on his laptop and send it to his boss.

“I already finished the client’s quote, let me just look for Wi-Fi signal because data is so slow,“ the sales professional wrote in his caption.

The boss thankfully reacted in a positive way.

“He just swore at me and said you're crazy,“ Poria noted.

He also mentioned that he did felt a little nervous as the wind was too strong, but told himself this was okay. However, he hoped his boss wouldn’t get mad since he hadn’t informed his boss that he was going on a trip.

The video has garnered more than 4,000 views at the time of writing, with many Facebook users seeing the lighter side of his antics.

Would you dare to do something like this?

You can watch the video here.