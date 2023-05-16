Film director criticises netizens condemning Sajat’s drag performance, saying corruption is worse

WITH Nur Sajat Kamaruzzaman now residing in Australia for almost two years since leaving Malaysia, her new gig has ruffled a few feathers after her debut for a drag performance.

The viral drag performance by the controversial entrepreneur has netizens divided between praise and condemnation for most of it.

However, local film director Michael Ang defended her, sharing his two cents regarding the responses.

Michael stated that while he does not condone her lifestyle, he said he was fed up with netizens’ holier than thou act like they have not sinned a day.

He asserted in his Instagram post that whatever Sajat has done is between her and God and that there are way worse things that others have done in this country compared to her performance.

“I feel that there are people who have embarrassed Malaysia on the global stage like misappropriating national funds (and) committing bribery if they want to do their business or acquire projects in this country,” he said in his post.

Further defending his stance on the issue, the Penanggal director posted an Instagram reel as well, addressing the comments disagreeing with him.

“I do not think that I said what she (Sajat) did was right. I said that its between her and her god.

“By the way, showgirls only dance, mime and sing. Its not like she was naked on stage so if you believe that dancing on stage is haram then all those dancers on television are haram as well.

“Use your brains before commenting on someone’s faith or their religious knowledge,” he said in his reel.