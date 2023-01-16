Final destination scare: Metal rod falls off moving lorry and pierces into woman’s car

A WOMAN’S windshield was pierced by a metal rod that fell from a moving lorry on the road.

The woman, known as Cass Cheng Sook Leng, shared her frightful experience on her Facebook account for awareness. Cass said that the incident took place at 1.42 pm on the North-South Expressway.

“This just happened to me at 1.42pm today. Unfortunately, my car cam (dashcam) was unable to capture the vehicle’s license plate,” she said in her post.

Like a scene from a horror movie, her dashcam footage showed that she was driving at a slightly quicker pace when a metal rod was seen flying toward her car at a fast speed, piercing her windshield on the passenger’s side.

“It does look like a Final Destination movie, but it is not. I thought I would die and since my dogs were with me, they would have too. Luckily, I was driving slowly on the PLUS highway,” she said.

After the rod pierced the windshield, Cass started to drive a lot more slowly.

World of Buzz reached out to Cass and she said that a police report was lodged over the incident and she has called on the public for further information on her case, specifically regarding the lorry’s license plate number, as it can be of great help in the investigation.

She added that she was still shocked by the incident, saying: “If I wasn’t calm or I jammed my brakes, I would have died.”

Meanwhile, she said that her windshield repairs cost her more than RM1,000.