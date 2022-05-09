Firefighters come to aid of a man with ring stuck on genitals

A ROHINGYA man was forced to get the aid of the Fire and Rescue Department after he got his penis stuck in a ring.

The fire and rescue department said personnel from the Pandan Indah station received a distress call at 9.20pm yesterday from Ampang Hospital requesting additional aid to remove a ring from the genitalia of the individual.

They were immediately dispatched to the hospital’s emergency department.

The personnel on the scene managed to cut and remove the ring.

The victim was handed over to the hospital for further action.