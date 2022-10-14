Firefighters come to aid of a man with ring stuck on genitals

A MAN in Kedah was sent to the hospital after a penis ring got stuck in his genitalia.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Kedah Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (Operations) Senior Fire Superintendent I Mohamadul Ehsan Mohd Zain said the Alor Setar Fire & Rescue Department received a distress call regarding the incident at 12:45am on Wednesday.

Upon arriving at the hospital, the firemen found the 29-year-old man with a ring on his genitalia.

Fortunately, the firemen managed to cut the accessory and remove it from the man’s genitalia.

The victim was unhurt during the procedure.