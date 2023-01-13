Fireman tries to rescue ‘jual mahal’ dog

A VIRAL video shows a firefighter sitting by the ledge of a building

trying to rescue a sulking dog by offering it treats.

However, the dog was not having it as it kept pressing itself against the wall

and looking away from the firefighter in a very ‘dramatic’ way. In a post, the

department stated that “It wasn’t easy to persuade it at all..The abang bomba had to keep encouraging it with sweet words.”

The internet, being entertained by this, shared a few hilarious comments.

“It’s acting this way because it wanted to enter the K9 police unit but it’s mother

did not allow,“ commented a netizen.

Other comments praised the firefighter for having courage and patience during the rescue saying “ I thought about it and realised that maybe the dog could have fought back and fallen off the building, the firemen are the best!”