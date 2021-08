CHILDREN can get into all sorts of trouble the moment your back is turned, as the parents of one little boy recently discovered. A viral TikTok video, shared by user @walyhashim, recently made the rounds showing the efforts of a group of firefighters to rescue a toddler who had gotten stuck inside a washing machine. The small boy, who appeared to be around three years old, had climbed into the space between the washing drum and the machine’s inner walls and had become trapped.

A screengrab from the TikTok video.

While he appeared calm when the firefighters first appeared on the scene, the tears began to flow as soon as they began to use a handsaw to cut into the machine to free him. Fortunately this story has a happy ending, as the little boy was able to make it out with no serious injuries. The washing machine, however, was not so fortunate.

A screengrab from the TikTok video.