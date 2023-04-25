Fireworks-hurling kids accidentally set parked car ablaze

A GROUP of children’s Hari Raya celebrations went up in flames when a fire broke out at a parked car in an unidentified housing neighborhood.

A video relating to the incident went viral on social media. The video also captured the sound of a fire truck approaching the area.

The uploaded video’s title read: “Kids set a stationary car ablaze while playing with firecrackers.”

The incident sparked discussion among internet users, with some urging parents to educate and watch over their children while others called for authorities to impose restrictions on the use of harmful pyrotechnics.

Here are a few noteworthy comments made by internet users in the corresponding thread, which had more than 40k views.

“People’s mentality: as long as there are no police, you can hit a red light; as long as your fingers do not disappear, play with firecrackers. Safety is not a priority. Pls use your brain. I wear a helmet to protect my brain, not to avoid a lawsuit.”

“Take care of that child. watch them! My advice is before you meet your friends or celebrate. Warn them and educate your child.”

“Each year, the level of stupidity continues to rise. What are the authorities doing? Don’t turn a blind eye!”

The ongoing issue begs the question of how best to address the problem of unsafe use of fireworks by children.