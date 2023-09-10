“First class” engineering graduate unemployed due to low proficiency in English

NO matter how high one scores in their academics, communication skills are highly valued in the job market these days, especially in regards to language proficiency.

While it is important to possess a certain set of skills from years of acquiring knowledge, being proficient in English is crucial for one to better adapt to the growing number of globalised companies.

A anonymous confession shared by @meinmokhtar on X (Twitter) revealed a “first class engineering graduate” unable to land a job position due to their lack of proficiency in the English language.

“Just because I am not very good in English, I am unemployed now.

“But my other friends who I swear can only communicate in English at an average level, still managed to get a job,” the graduate said.

They then concluded on a resentful and bitter note feeling that the world is “unfair” because their friends who are “less hardworking”.