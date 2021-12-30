Flood waters no match for Tupperware containers

Recently photo of a Tupperware container filled with fish crackers went viral on Twitter for keeping whole foods fresh and crispy even during long floods.

The structure and interior of the Tupperware container in photos appeared to be in perfect condition despite its dirty exterior covered in mud.

The fact that the fish crackers were fresh and edible showed just how durable Tupperware containers are! Other flood victims have also shared photos of their Tupperware. Tupperware containers that were shared found to contain all kinds of food, from dates to flour, intact, even floating in the mud.

After seeing the photos, Twitter users were amazed at how much power the Tupperware container held. Many people came to the comments section to express their disbelief.

The tweet garnered 23,300 retweets, 28,200 likes, and 1828 shares. Netizens were quick to understand why mothers are obsessed with Tupperware. Some Twitter users even say they will never again question their mother’s love towards Tupperware containers anymore.

