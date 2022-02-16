Florist’s faux pas results in disappointing Valentine’s Day for couples

THE day of love that took place earlier this week saw many admirers arranging for bouquets and gifts to be sent to their beloved.

From bakers to event planners to florists, these businesses are usually swamped with orders.

However, one popular florist in Kuala Lumpur turned the sweet day sour with their allegedly poor service. A check on Google showed an influx of angry 1-star reviews, which was still incoming at the time of writing.

One customer said in her review that her bouquet was sent to the wrong address, at 11pm. When trying to communicate with the delivery driver on the right location, the florist insisted that the bouquet had been sent to the correct address.

As a result, the customer had to pick up the flowers from location where they had been wrongly sent. To top things off, the flowers were not fresh, with obvious browning on the petals.

There was also allegedly no notification of late delivery, and the florist did not reply to any messages sent by the customer.

Yet another review stated that the flowers received were not fresh, and that there was a size difference from the picture shown. Many others had similar complaints, as they stated they had all received wilted bouquets and that the florist did not pick up their calls.

On Feb 15, the florist uploaded an apology post on Instagram which said that they were sorting out the problem and that it might take some time due to the influx of messages. Permission to comment was switched off on this post, but irate customers still left comments in their older posts.

“I was supposed to get my roses yesterday before 6pm and they failed to do so, not picking up [the] phone and ignoring our message. And the flowers finally arrived today and guess what’s inside the flower box? 24 dying roses, hello this is for valentines not for funeral weyyyy dude (sic),” one angry customer commented.

On Facebook, a user sarcastically suggested: “Maybe you should write ‘Happy Chap Goh Mei’ on the bouquet instead of ‘Happy Valentines Day’.”

According to the reviews, a vast majority of them placed their orders weeks in advance and found this level of service to be unacceptable.