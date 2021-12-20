Food delivery riders rescue kittens stuck in flood

THROUGHOUT the flooding last weekend, Malaysians have been helping each other, donating food and providing shelter to flood victims in need.

A user on the Instagram account by the name @adamsautismfamily shared a heartwarming scene on what the food riders are doing to help with flood relief. They made the effort to save a group of kittens that were trapped by the flood.

In the Instagram status, he wrote: “Thank you, delivery brothers, for taking time and helping those who are in need (sic).

“Two delivery riders helped sort out the traffic when the traffic lights went out at Puncak Alam traffic light yesterday.

“Thank you for helping the flood victims and also for helping the animals who are stuck due to the flash flood.”

The post garnered over 5,000 likes, and netizens showed their appreciation to the delivery rides by leaving kind comments on the video.

People who come to the rescue of helpless animals truly need to be appreciated. We need more kindhearted people in the world like these riders.

You can watch the video here.