Food kiosk owner rejects teen job application over lack of “basic manners”

JOB HUNTING, as we all know, is not easy and it requires a lot of first impressions since there is a degree of professionalism required no matter what type of job one is signing up for.

Nowadays, with the advancement of technology, there are many ways to put the word out there that you need a job, even without a resume, or if you are a novice in the working world.

One such novice showed that she has a lot to learn after a recent job application for a waitressing position turned sour.

Food kiosk owner and entrepreneur Myra Suhaimi’s viral screenshot of a 17-year-old applying for a position as a staff in her eatery located in Kuantan depicted how first impressions can make or break someone’s chances to land a job.

“Work,” the 17-year-old said.

“Assalamualaikum. Could you please introduce yourself,” Myra responded.

The high school graduate then introduced herself as Tiera and her age, stating that she “was looking to fill out the part time job offer”.

She even asked whether the eatery was hiring or not and Myra then asked Tiera for her resume to which Tiera responded simply that she does not have a resume.

“Is this how you apply for a job?” an indignant Myra asked Tiera.

“This is only a part time job. Moreover, it is only a waitress job. I am not applying to be in human resources or accounting here,” Tiera retorts.

While many netizens were on Myra’s side, commenting how Tiera lacked manners, others felt that Myra was being too harsh on the younger girl, remarking that she does not know any better and that she should have advised her instead.

In the wake of her gaining online traction, Myra made another post explaining her side of the story, firstly clarifying that she did not ask for every job applicant’s resume initially but eventually had to do so after she found her previous staff behaving unprofessionally.

“This time I really had to filter every job applicant. I don’t really want to see your resume, but how passionate and determined you are in answering my questions.

“That’s all. I interviewed 20 candidates on WhatsApp. I did not ask all of them for their resume,” she explained in her post.

While she understands that she was offering a mere part-time job in her eatery, she emphasised that this potential employee will be in her “house” and that it is mandatory for her to choose who will be working for her, making sure that she chose the right person for the job, being committed to their job everyday.

“17 years old to me, is not a child anymore and I am not talking about the resume. I can accept if she truly did not know but there are ways to communicate with someone else older to you.

“I do not have to teach anyone about these basic things but it should be imbibed in everyone,” Myra added.