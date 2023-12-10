Food vendor allegedly stabs customer during heated argument in Penang

PENANG: A food vendor was accused of stabbing a 26-year-old Malaysian man in the abdomen in an incident that occurred at the Penang Cecil market on Oct 12.

It was reported, that the food vendor has been operating a fried chicken rice stall at the Cecil market for approximately six months.

A sharp knife, which was thought to have been the weapon on scene, were one of the few evidences left on the traumatic scene.

In addition, the injured man, as reported by Oriental Daily, stumbled back to his car following the attack and was discovered slumped over the driver’s seat.

Fortunately, the help of the locals resulted in the calling for an ambulance, and medical personnel raced to treat him before rushing him to the hospital for additional care.

It was also reported that the alleged attacker had fled the scene by the time the authorities arrived.

Furthermore, a nearby vendor who saw the incident reported that the victim and the alleged attacker were fighting in the market area.

It is said that when bystanders stepped in to break up the fight, they noticed the young man had already been stabbed and realised they were pushing each other.

More information from the police awaits regarding the precise circumstances that led to the altercation.

Moreover, the Cecil Market Hawker Association chairman, Wong Tian Fah, stated that he was notified by an operator that there had been an injury when he arrived at the market at approximately 2:45 pm, and that’s when he promptly contacted law enforcement.

He asserted that closed-circuit television may have recorded the whole incident.